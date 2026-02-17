Northern Colorado police chief strikes, injures teen on bike, department says

A police chief in Northern Colorado struck a 15-year-old on a bicycle who police officials say rode into the street, injuring them, according to the Greeley Police Department.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said Greeley Police Chief Adam Turk was driving an unmarked police car in a residential neighborhood in Greeley around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday when the teen "entered the roadway," and Turk struck them.

"Chief Turk immediately provided first aid and requested that paramedics respond to the scene," a statement from the department read, in part. "The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Greeley Police Chief Adam Turk is seen in an official portrait on the department's website. Greeley Police Department

Greeley police initially investigated the crash, but it has since been turned over to Colorado State Patrol's vehicular crimes unit.

No other details about the crash were immediately available, and the teen has not yet been identified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it is being asked to contact CSP.

Turk became chief of the department in 2021, according to the department. He joined the department in 1999 after working at the Evans Police Department for three years and has served as an officer, sergeant, commander, and deputy chief.

As of Tuesday, Turk was not facing any criminal charges in the crash, court records show.