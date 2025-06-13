Northern Colorado city's new camping and storage ban applies to most public and private properties

Camping ban in effect in Greeley that carries up to 1 year in jail, $1,000 fine

The City of Greeley has enacted a new law banning camping or storing personal items outside in nearly all public and private spaces. The law, known as the "outdoor camping and storage ban," was first discussed more than two years ago, but didn't take effect until Wednesday.

While the law technically began Wednesday morning, the City of Greeley said they are not actively enforcing it at this moment. Instead, the city said they are focusing on community and staff education.

"We are still in the education phase, we are still internally trying to figure out 'what does that look like?' and implementation," said Richard Ruggieri, chief public safety officer for Greeley.

Ruggieri said the city is working with the police department and other entities to make sure everyone has the resources they need to provide to those who may be violating the law. But when officials do start to enforce the new law, violators can face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"You can't camp outdoors on public space or private space, and you cannot have outdoor storage of property," Ruggieri said. "We are trying to educate folks on what it is, and what the ordinance is not."

Richard Ruggieri, chief public safety officer for the City of Greeley, discusses a new camping and storage ban in the city that took effect on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. CBS

While the law does have the potential to impact everyone in the city, some of its specifications may lead many to believe it's targeting homeless people in an effort to make them leave the area.

Because the law prohibits people from sleeping outdoors or storing their personal items in most situations, many of the unhoused people in the region will no longer be able to stay where they do.

When asked for his response to those suggestions, Ruggieri said, "that is understandable, that perception. And that is what we want to educate the community about. That is not what (the law) is about at all."

He claims the law was created as a way to help the city secure public safety and health. He noted that camping and storing personal items outdoors can lead to health hazards, including exposure to rodents and disease. He also said the ordinance allows the community to be cleaner by reducing the likelihood of litter.

He said the city does not wish to arrest violators once enforcement begins, but rather use the law as a way to encourage those breaking the ordinance to obtain housing or gain access to other resources offered to those experiencing issues.

"The biggest thing we are trying to do is have compliance. There is nobody in the police department, or nobody in public service and safety, that really wants to arrest someone who is camping, down on their luck, homeless, or unhoused. It is about trying to connect people with resources," Ruggieri said. "We've got to connect with those people who need the help to put them where they belong, not on the streets."

Ruggieri noted that Greeley closes their homeless shelter during the summer as a result of a lack of resources and funding throughout the year. However, he said the city does have access to things like hotel vouchers and partnerships with nonprofits that can help further assist those in need.

Ruggieri said there are exemptions to the law, including one that allows private property owners to camp outside on their land for up to seven days.

For more information on the law and what it enforces, click here.