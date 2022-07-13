Watch CBS News
Local News

Tickets for Great American Beer Festival in Denver now on sale

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

Tickets to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Great American Beer Festival are now available. The festival runs Oct. 6 - Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center.

More than 1,500 beers will be available to try. Tickets are sold per session at a max of eight per transaction.

Only those 21 years and older can buy tickets. General admission tickets start at $95

First published on July 13, 2022 / 3:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

