Tickets for Great American Beer Festival in Denver now on sale
Tickets to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Great American Beer Festival are now available. The festival runs Oct. 6 - Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center.
More than 1,500 beers will be available to try. Tickets are sold per session at a max of eight per transaction.
Only those 21 years and older can buy tickets. General admission tickets start at $95.
