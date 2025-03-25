Family keeps son's memory alive helping Colorado non-profit for those struggling with alcohol addiction

After alcoholism claimed the life of their son, one family is sharing their story in hopes that other Coloradans don't have to endure the same pain.

More than 1,500 people died from alcohol-related causes, according to the latest state data. Alcohol-related deaths in Colorado spiked by 60% between 2018 and 2021, causing concern for many advocates.

Sarah and James Gray

The memories of Sarah and James Gray's son, Jeremy Holloway Gray, are bittersweet. "They called him Germ the Worm," said Sarah. "It's so hard now to watch the Nuggets, to go skiing, all the things we did with him. We miss him every day."

A year ago, Jeremy lost his life at just 30 years old. The cause: alcoholism.

"He had a long battle with alcohol. He didn't have any alcohol or drugs when he died, but his body just gave up," said Sarah.

Despite going to rehab and attending AA classes, the disease had already taken a toll on his body, leading to organ failure.

"That's something you hear with older people, 70 years of hard drinking, and then you have that happen. We had no idea that someone as young as him could have that happen," said Sarah.

The Gray family now keeps his memory alive with annual ski trips with loved ones. They also support local nonprofits like Advocates for Recovery Colorado.

CBS

"I don't think there is a family out there that hasn't been affected," said Tonya Wheeler, the director of Advocates For Recovery Colorado.

The family learned about the organization after Jeremy's death. Now, they're dedicated to raising awareness and reminding people that this disease doesn't discriminate. It can take a life at any age.

"What happens with alcohol is that it is so normalized in our society that people don't think about it until it's too late," said Wheeler.

Wheeler said they're seeing more and more young adults every day struggling with alcohol. The nonprofit offers support groups and resources for free while also providing support to families like the Grays, who are hopeful that more people will become aware of the dangers.

"We have to put a stop to that. We've got to open up and put dollars into finding out how we can save our young adults," said James.