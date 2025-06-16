Grass fire contained near Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Northern Colorado
Police say a vehicle sparked a grass fire near Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Northern Colorado town of Erie, but it was contained less than 30 minutes after it was first reported.
Few details were immediately available, but the Erie Police Department tweeted about the fire just before 3:30 p.m. and about 20 minutes later, Mountain View Fire Rescue said it had been extinguished.
The cemetery is north of Weld County Road 8 and just west of Colliers Boulevard and Erie sits in Weld County, about 30 miles north of Denver.