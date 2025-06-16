Grass fire contained near Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Northern Colorado

Police say a vehicle sparked a grass fire near Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Northern Colorado town of Erie, but it was contained less than 30 minutes after it was first reported.

Few details were immediately available, but the Erie Police Department tweeted about the fire just before 3:30 p.m. and about 20 minutes later, Mountain View Fire Rescue said it had been extinguished.

A grass fire was reported near the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Erie, Colorado on Monday, June 16, 2025. Erie Police Department

The cemetery is north of Weld County Road 8 and just west of Colliers Boulevard and Erie sits in Weld County, about 30 miles north of Denver.