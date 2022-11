The Grand Junction Rockies are making a logo change. The minor league team revealed to the public Friday it's making a change to the mascot.

A little extra hop in our step! Introducing the GJ Jackalopes! pic.twitter.com/oDibAkdq4c — GJ Jackalopes (@GJJackalopes) November 4, 2022

The Rockies will now be named the Jackalopes, which is a mythical creature that crosses between a jack rabbit and an antelope.

Last year, the team ended the season with a 62-23 record.