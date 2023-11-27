Grace Potter headlining Sing It To Me Santa Concert in Denver

The Sing It To Me Santa concert returns on December 8, 2023 to the Mission Ballroom in Denver. Grace Potter is headlining. The roots rock singer/songwriter is currently touring to promote her latest album called "Mother Road."

Grace Potter performs on April 26, 2021 in Miramar Beach, Florida. ERIKA GOLDRING / Getty Images

She'll do a full set, along with Tracksuit Wedding featuring Ryan Chrys. All the money raised goes to Take Note Colorado.

"What we do is provide access so a lot of kids across the state that need instrumentation and instruction we provide that. We try to make sure it's culturally relevant, meaning kids can learn how to drum, they can learn how to write lyrics, they can also do digital creation," said Reverend Ken Brown, a board member at Take Note Colorado.

Take Note Colorado is a statewide effort to give students access to musical instruments and instruction. Music education is an important aspect of childhood development that many students are missing out on.

"It ignites creativity in young people, and all young people deserve to be a child, and to be able to fall in love with music at a young age is a bonus," Brown explained.

