Gov. Polis and DMV unveils new design for Colorado's 150th-anniversary license plates

Governor Jared Polis and the Division of Motor Vehicles announced the winners of the Historic Colorado Contest winners and revealed the state's 150th-anniversary license plates during a ceremony at the Governor's Office inside the state capitol.

"Colorado's awe-inspiring beauty was well reflected in the hundreds of great designs submitted by talented Colorado artists as we celebrate 150 years of Colorado history," Polis said. "I am proud to congratulate the winners whose beautiful license plates will be on vehicles across the state starting this August."

Over 34,000 Coloradans voted in the statewide-designed contest to determine the winners.

"I am so proud of the effort Coloradans and our Team put into the upcoming 150th-anniversary license plates — they did a great job," said Mark Ferrandino, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue. "It speaks to the pride we all have in calling Colorado home and I hope the contest sparked interest in our shared history, especially for the younger Coloradans who participated in the contest."

Drivers will be able to purchase both Historic Colorado license plates online at myDMV.Colorado.gov, at local county motor vehicle offices and at MV Express Kiosks for those who live in participating counties.