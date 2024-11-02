Gov. Jared Polis reveals budget for Colorado's 2025-2026 fiscal year

Gov. Jared Polis revealed Colorado's budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year on Friday. This year's budget is focusing on education, and investing in public safety and health.

Some other highlights, according to Polis' office, are helping people save money with Universal Pre-K enrollment, making Colorado one of the 10 safest states and maintaining our state's reserve.

Gov. Jared Polis CBS

"The focus of this budget is really maintaining the progress we've had and making sure we can tighten our belts and deliver physical responsibility, more government efficiency, and meet those commitments," said Polis.

The budget aims to make cuts in government positions and consolidate special task forces and committees.