Gov. Jared Polis launches apprenticeship program to get more young people into workforce

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that the state is funding a new apprenticeship program to help get more young people into the workforce. The RISE grant program will make $2.5 million available to expand career opportunities and fill the workforce gap in Colorado. 

The money will be used to pay for apprenticeships and work-study opportunities for high school and college students. 

The state will work with school districts and nonprofit organizations to improve students' skills. 

"When we invest in young people and apprenticeships in our workforce, our economy grows stronger and people can earn more and do better for themselves," said Polis. 

The deadline for this year's grant opportunities is Oct. 16. 

LINK: Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund.

