Gov. Jared Polis wants to make health care more affordable for Coloradans. He introduced a new legislative package on Thursday.

Polis said the plan will build on previous efforts to bring down costs and increase transparency.

"Saving people money on health care has been a top priority for me since day one and it's a big challenge. And we want to pound away on it every year to find every cost driver and address it to make sure that Coloradans stop having to overpay for prescription drugs, hospital care and health care that they need," said Polis.

In addition to lowering costs, the package includes expanding access to school mental health professionals and increasing access to community health services.