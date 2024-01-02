CBS

Brian Sherrod is CBS News Colorado's First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter. He has been in the news business since September of 2016.

He decided to pursue news as a career after being inspired by television anchors that he grew up watching in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I was 8 years old when I knew what I wanted to do. I was blessed to work with those same anchors at my first professional station out of college at Live 5 News," he said.

At one point in Brian's career he found himself in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. From there, he used to travel to Denver once to twice a month.

"The people here have always been welcoming to me," he said.

He moved to Colorado in November of 2021.

"I love everything about Colorado, especially the mountains, hiking trails and the many places you can eat," Brian said.

Over the years, he has become a huge hockey fan. Brian also has a special place in his heart for the Rocky Mountain Vibes minor league baseball team in Colorado Springs.

Just The Facts

• Position: First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter

• Year hired:2023

• Alma Mater: Lander University

• Most memorable interview: Interview in a hot air balloon back in Mitchell, Nebraska, for the Hot Air Balloon Championships.

• Dream interview: Definitely want to interview Nancy Pelosi. I feel it would be a lot of fun.

• Role Model: Anderson Cooper

• Dream job: CBS Colorado has always been a dream station for me. Of course Good Morning America as well.

• Job you would never attempt: Being a nurse/doctor. I thought I could after watching a few episodes of Grey's Anatomy.

• First TV appearance: Remixing the "You Name It" song and challenge.

• First story: Backpack Bash in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

• Favorite story: Water skiing on Big Pine Lake in Minnesota

• Hidden talent: I can text full paragraphs without ever looking at my phone.

• Favorite musician: Beyonce

• Hometown: Summerville, South Carolina

• Hobbies: Hiking, video games, trying new restaurants, bowling, movies

• Favorite food: Beans and hot dogs

• Number of pets: 6

• Favorite sports team: Steelers for football, Baylor for college baseball

• Favorite author: E.B. White. I am obsessed with Charlotte's Web.

• Favorite vacation spot: Orlando, Florida

• What one word best describes CBS News Colorado: Talented

• Least favorite household chore: Folding clothes

• Favorite word: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

• Least favorite word: Moist. Such a weird word.

• Favorite noise: Piano

• Least favorite noise: Screeching or smacking on food

• What music are you listening to lately? Anything by Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat. I am obsessed.

• What keeps you in Colorado? The love of the mountains and lakes. It's such a beautiful state.

• What's the biggest risk you've taken? Getting into a hot air balloon

• Who would play you in a movie? Hopefully Denzel Washington or Jamie Foxx

