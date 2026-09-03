Girls Inc. of Metro Denver celebrates opening of new campus

Girls Inc. of Metro Denver celebrated the opening of a new location at the Clayton Early Learning Center campus. On Wednesday, the organization invited Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to the ribbon-cutting.

Girls Inc. of Metro Denver celebrated the opening of a new location at the Clayton Early Learning Center campus. CBS

The new campus will offer everything the organization does: after-school care, summer programming, and other activities. All is designed to boost a girl's confidence.

"As the city is growing, we want to make sure we can reach more girls and have them be strong, smart, and bold," said President & CEO of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, Kayla Garcia.

The Girls Inc. of Metro Denver's newest location at the Clayton Early Learning Center Campus. CBS

For the last 43 years, Girls Inc. has been operating out of one location on West Colfax Avenue.

Garcia said 40% of girls who take part in the organization's programs were traveling from the east side of Denver. The Clayton Early Learning Center campus sits at Colorado Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.