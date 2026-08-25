Girls Inc. of Metro Denver to open new east side location

Girls Inc. of Metro Denver will soon open the doors to a new satellite location, expanding its reach to girls living beyond its longtime west Denver campus.

Girls Inc. of Metro Denver new satellite location on the Clayton Campus CBS

For more than four decades, the organization has operated out of a location at Colfax Avenue and Julian Street, preparing girls to be strong, smart and bold through programs that promote independence and leadership. Now, it will extend that mission across town.

"This is such an exciting day for Girls Inc. of Metro Denver because we are moving into our new satellite location — Girls Inc. of Metro Denver at Clayton Campus," said Kayla Garcia, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

Garcia said the idea has been years in the making.

"This has been a vision of organization, of leaders, of our board, and most importantly, it's been asked from our girls and families," Garcia said. "We believe all girls deserve Girls Inc., and we want to do our part in reaching them."

Over the past year, the organization searched the metro area for the right space. The new location sits on the Clayton Campus at Colorado Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"A lot of our girls are coming from east Denver, northeast Denver, even Aurora," Garcia said. "This is a little bit closer to home for them, to be able to come onto this beautiful, safe campus and have programming that meets them."

Girls Inc.

As volunteers worked to prepare the new space, Garcia said the details of how it feels to the girls who walk through the doors matter just as much as its location.

"It's about what we bring to the space, how it makes them feel, from our trained staff to our curriculum," Garcia said. "We want them to feel cozy, that it's their space, that it's their vibe."

The goal, Garcia said, is for girls to see the new campus and know they belong there.

Volunteers prepare to open the newest location for Girls, Inc. of Metro Denver. CBS

"We want to make sure that, when they walk in, they know that they are at their third safe space, meaning home, school and Girls Inc. of Metro Denver," Garcia said.

The grand opening for Girls Inc.'s east Denver campus is set for Wednesday, Sept. 2. More information is available on the Girls Inc. website.