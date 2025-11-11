Girls Inc. prepares Colorado girls to be strong, smart, and bold

It is the oldest girl-serving organization in the country. Girls Inc. was founded in 1864.

This Colorado Gives Day, Girls Inc. of Metro Denver is looking for support to further its mission.

Penelope Gurulé is a middle schooler and Girls Inc. participant well on her way to building skills, confidence, and a promising future.

CBS

"We're at Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, and we're going down the main hallway," explained Penelope as she provided the CBS Colorado crew with a tour.

She's been involved with Girls Inc. for six years, and says she feels safe here.

"I used to be a scared, scared little kid, and I couldn't talk to anyone, I wouldn't even talk to my teachers," Penelope explained. "Now I know that I can speak up for myself and I have a voice to use."

Through after-school and summer programming, leadership training, college prep, and scholarships, Girls Inc. prepares girls to navigate the world -- and to take charge of their futures.

Looking ahead to high school and beyond, Penelope says she envisions using her voice to fight for justice and maybe going to law school.

Girls Inc.

"Over here, you will find inspirational quotes of girls to show girls that they can be really empowering," she shared on her tour.

"My favorite thing about Girls Inc. is how they teach us about stuff that's actually happening in our life," said Penelope.

She has a small business that she uses to help make ends meet.

"I sell bracelets part-time to help pay for my school shoes and other clothes that I want," she added.

"Also, if you come down this way, you can see the leaf board," she continued. "And it says 'Stay Bold.'"

Manager of STEM programs for Girls Inc., Blair Zaid, said, "Our mission here is to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold. As you can see with Penelope, they get to that bold very fast, and we're proud of that; we're proud of our accomplishments. Our programming works."

This year, Colorado Gives Day will help Girls Inc. "stick the landing," so more girls can be like Penelope Gurulé - ready to lead and succeed.

You can support Girls Inc. and other nonprofits taking part in Colorado Gives Day.

Donate now or anytime through Dec. 9 for your dollars to be matched for a bigger impact.

For more information, click here.