Girl Scouts of Colorado inviting all girls to explore future careers at Family Fun Day

Girls can do and be anything they put their minds to. Girl Scouts of Colorado wants to empower all girls to believe that.

To help propel their mission, CEO Leanna Clark and Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce CEO Simone Ross are teaming up for a special event this weekend at the Girl Scout Dream Lab.

The pair sat down with First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White at the CBS News Colorado station to discuss the upcoming event.

"It is so important that we show girls early… nontraditional careers and showing them a pathway toward them. And showing women in those careers is really important," said Clark.

"Hopefully working to support the next moguls," said Ross.

"And next CEOs of women in business," Clark added. "The Dream Lab is the very first in the nation. It's a space of recharge and just getting more excited about your careers and mission. Once a month on a Saturday or Sunday, we open it up for the entire community. Boys, girls, families, kids of all ages can come. It's free and we do it around a different theme."

Their next theme is an Explore Your Future Day and Clark ensures there will be plenty to enjoy.

"HealthONE will be out there with their service dog. Their names are Posey and Lemon, and they are darling. Kroenke Sports will be there with an inflatable soccer goal. Denver Water will be giving a snow cone activity that teaches kids where water comes from. And then CSU Engineers is going to be building a mini roller coaster with the kids."

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner for this Family Fun Day as well. White, a former Girl Scout herself, will be giving demos on how a TV camera works and showing what it's like to be a news reporter for those interested in journalism careers.

Not only can families and their children learn but also go home with a gift.

"They will receive a patch in partnership with the Women's Chamber. It says, 'Girls with dreams become women with vision,'" Clark said.

Everybody is welcome! It's on Saturday at the Dream Lab, 63 N. Quebec Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more here: