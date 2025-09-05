Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break shoots geyser higher than house in Colorado neighborhood

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A water main break in Arapahoe County in the Denver metro area shot a geyser into the air that reached heights taller than nearby homes on Friday afternoon. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a portion of the 17900 block of East Easter Avenue was closed.

water-main-break.jpg
A water main break in the 17900 block of E. Easter Ave.  Arapahoe County

Video posted on social media shows the huge geyser shooting water onto the street and the nearby home. The break appeared to be coming from the pavement right in front of the home.

Water could be seen pooling in the driveway and in the neighbor's driveway. 

It is unclear what caused the water main break. 

Arapahoe County said that East Easter Avenue was closed between South Franklin Street and East Davis Place due to the water main break. Authorities urged drivers to take a different route. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue