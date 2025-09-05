Water main break shoots geyser higher than house in Colorado neighborhood
A water main break in Arapahoe County in the Denver metro area shot a geyser into the air that reached heights taller than nearby homes on Friday afternoon. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a portion of the 17900 block of East Easter Avenue was closed.
Video posted on social media shows the huge geyser shooting water onto the street and the nearby home. The break appeared to be coming from the pavement right in front of the home.
Water could be seen pooling in the driveway and in the neighbor's driveway.
It is unclear what caused the water main break.
Arapahoe County said that East Easter Avenue was closed between South Franklin Street and East Davis Place due to the water main break. Authorities urged drivers to take a different route.