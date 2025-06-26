Getting married this summer? Colorado expert shares money-saving tips

Here in Colorado, we are thick into wedding season, and tying the knot can be expensive. According to The Knot, the average wedding cost ticked up to $33,000 in 2024. Experts say things can get even more pricey currently with tariffs in place. But they don't have to. You can say "I do" without going into debt.

Sara Shvartzman and Marc Shultes are living proof. The couple met a little over a year ago.

"We met speed dating, believe it or not," said Shvartzman. "And it's funny. We both weren't going to be there that day."

Schultes agreed that their meeting was serendipitous: "I literally said to myself, 'If I don't go, this will be the one time I miss out on something.'"

He was right. Their life together so far has taken them all over the world, including to the Paris Olympics. The biggest highlight thus far, however, was when they got engaged in April. Shultes popped the question over a meal with champagne and bubbly at Venice Ristorante DTC. Soon after that, they started planning for their big day and found out how quickly expenses can add up.

Sara Shvartzman and Marc Shultes

"Our biggest expenses have been location, catering, floral is up there," they said. "DJ, videographer, photographer, hotel blocks for people out of state. We try to cut corners where we can."

Allison Welch knows all about trimming pricey costs. For the past fifteen years, Welch has been helping couples across the Denver metro area and the entire United States navigate wedding planning with her company, "As You Wish."

"We are a lifestyle company, so we help folks better their lifestyle," Welch told CBS News Colorado during a recent conversation.

She says there are plenty of ways to keep money in your pocket. "We always recommend a coordinator. Our services are hourly, so it's helpful for someone to say, 'I can have you for the event checklist and timeline coordination.' Maybe instead of a band or a DJ, make up a fun playlist. Have your planners walk through it with you so it's still music that you love."

She added, "Stay away from the weekend, maybe get married on a Friday or Thursday. It's also maybe a budget cut for folks flying in to save on flights and hotels as well."

CBS

Tariffs also play into money-saving decisions right now. Big-day essentials like gowns, décor, and even stationery for menus and invitations are largely imported from China, not to mention wine and liquor, which often come from Europe. Eighty percent of cut flowers arrive from overseas.

"Last week we did eucalyptus with pops of bud vases, or even faux flowers," said Welch.

To avoid surprise costs, try and book and pay vendors as soon as possible to lock in rates now. Also, build a 10-15% buffer in your budget and read contracts carefully.

CBS

And remember the basics, says Welch: "Oftentimes, we hear my sister likes this or my parents like that. It's about them, so we really like to bring them back to what's important to them."

As for Shvartzman and Shultes, they have some other important questions. "Gentler or smoosh the cake in their face, are you going to do that?" she asked.

"I'm not looking forward to that," said Shultes.

Shvartzman didn't answer the question, but couldn't hold back her laughter.

Editor's note: Welch helped CBS Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White and her husband plan their wedding almost four years ago.