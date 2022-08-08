Georgia Tech declares Aug. 8 'Demaryius Thomas Day'

Georgia Tech honored the legacy of late Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas on Monday.

Thomas' alma mater declared Aug. 8 "Demaryius Thomas Day." His Denver Groncos uniform number was no. 88. It was eight at the school.

Georgia Tech says Thomas was an inspirational force to everyone around him. He was a first-round pick from Georgia Tech in 2010, and he spent nine seasons with the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl during his time with the team.