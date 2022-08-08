Watch CBS News
Sports

Georgia Tech declares Aug. 8 'Demaryius Thomas Day'

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Georgia Tech declares Aug. 8 'Demaryius Thomas Day'
Georgia Tech declares Aug. 8 'Demaryius Thomas Day' 00:22

Georgia Tech honored the legacy of late Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas on Monday.

Thomas' alma mater declared Aug. 8 "Demaryius Thomas Day." His Denver Groncos uniform number was no. 88. It was eight at the school.

Georgia Tech says Thomas was an inspirational force to everyone around him. He was a first-round pick from Georgia Tech in 2010, and he spent nine seasons with the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl during his time with the team.

NFL: DEC 12 Lions at Broncos
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 12: A painting on the field of the number 88 in honor of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is seen as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 11:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.