Large plume of smoke seen during generator fire at building in Centennial
A generator fire at a commercial building in Centennial caused a large plume of smoke to be visible across the sky in the southern part of the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.
According to the fire rescue, crews were responding to the large blaze at a building at 7059 S Potomac Street. The fire was located in the generator room of the property.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.