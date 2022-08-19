Gavin Seymour's attorneys try to get Google search results thrown out in deadly arson trial

An attorney for a teen charged in deadly arson case is trying to get a google search warrant thrown

An attorney for a teen charged in deadly arson case is trying to get a google search warrant thrown

An attorney for a teen charged in deadly arson case is trying to get a google search warrant thrown

Attorneys for one of three teenagers charged in a deadly arson case is trying to get the results of a Google search warrant thrown out. Gavin Seymour faces 60 charges for his alleged role in setting a home on fire that killed a Sengalese family of five.

Seymour, along with Kevin Bui, both 16 at the time along with a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.

Kevin Bui (left) and Gavin Seymour (right) Denver DA

An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.

(credit: Denver Police)

When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted. He said he had been robbed of his phone in City Park. Using an app, Bui located his phone at the Truckee Street address, but the people who lived there had no ties to it.

Detectives asked Google to conduct a keyword search, saying that led to information about Seymour and another suspect.

Seymour's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 28.