Deadly arson suspect Kevin Bui appears before judge for drug charges

A suspect in a deadly arson faced a judge on Thursday for charges not related to the fire. Kevin Bui is one of three teenagers charged with setting a home on fire that killed a Sengalese family of five.

Kevin Bui (left) and Gavin Seymour (right) (credit: Denver)

He is accused of having drugs in the Denver Jail.

Bui, along with Gavin Seymour, both 16 at the time and a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.

An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.

When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted. He said he had been robbed of his phone in City Park. Using an app, Bui located his phone at the Truckee Street address, but the people who lived there had no ties to it.

(credit: Denver Police)

Bui and Seymour face more than 60 charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies found blue baggies in Bui's socks when they responded to an overdose in his 8-man cell. Deputies also found another baggie in his pants. Both contained more than 90 pills believed to be fentanyl.

The judge set the drug case for trial in December. The murder trial for the deadly arson is set for October.