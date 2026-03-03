Gas prices are climbing again in Colorado, and drivers are noticing

Gas prices are climbing again, and Colorado drivers are feeling it. As the conflict in Iran intensifies, crude oil prices have spiked to their highest level in more than a year.

"It doesn't matter if it's a local economy, state economy, nations or global economy -- war has never helped the economy," said Kishore Kulkarni, a distinguished professor of economics at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Analysts say some gas stations across the country could raise prices by as much as 30 cents by the end of the week. Drivers in Denver already see where this is headed.

"Four to five dollars a gallon? Yeah, that's not good," said John Douglass, who commutes long distances for work. "The difference between $2.79 and $4.79 really adds up."

Kulkarni warns that if the conflict continues longer than a few weeks, Colorado could see tougher days ahead.

"As it lingers on, it will get worse," he said. And while he believes $5 a gallon is likely the upper limit for now, he added, "who knows?"

There is some talk of potential relief down the road. On Tuesday, President Trump said any spike tied to the conflict will be temporary.

"If we have a little high oil prices for a little while, but as soon as this ends those prices are going to drop, I believe even lower than before," the president said.

Still, Kulkarni cautions that relief at the gas pump won't start until the conflict ends.

"We cannot expect prices to be stabilized, prices to go down until we stop fighting," he said.

