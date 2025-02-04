Future uncertain for family in Colorado as temporary protected status program for Venezuelans ends

The Department of Homeland Security is ending a status that has protected thousands of people in Colorado from deportation. The Temporary Protected Status designation for Venezuelans, granted in 2023, expires in two months. In its order, the Trump administration stated that it is no longer in the nation's interest to maintain TPS for Venezuelans. The order claims that the status encourages illegal immigration and says the presence of these migrants has cost U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars. The administration also states that some of those who entered the U.S. are gang members.

A year ago, Genesis Salloum was ecstatic to receive a work permit to earn an income in the U.S. However, her work permit is expiring in April, and now, with the new order -- would end TPS for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in early April -- her family doesn't know what's next.

She says she is worried after learning about the decision to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of people who fled dictatorships and sought refuge in the U.S.

The decision to remove TPS comes as a Trump administration official has been meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and negotiating the release of several American hostages.

Her partner, Carlos Rosas, says it's unfair. They've been doing things the right way, he says, and he blames gang members and criminals for causing innocent people like them to face consequences.

"I can't go back to Venezuela," Carlos says. "I would be tortured there."



Carlos Rosas CBS

He says returning to Venezuela would mean facing torture by the government and likely death.

Carlos says he fears for his family's future and, if deported, would prefer to be sent to Colombia.

Genesis is now pinning her hopes on her family's asylum application, which can take years. Those who did not file asylum claims are vulnerable to deportation. The hope is that people can be granted asylum on a case-by-case basis. However, under U.S. law, individuals with pending asylum claims cannot be deported.