Future Fest celebrates Denver children, all their future possibilities

City of Denver gets ready for Future Fest at Civic Center Park

Future Fest is a free, citywide event for students and their families to connect passions to careers and empower youth.

"It's really our commitment as a City to our youth, our up-and-coming future workforce to get them excited about careers in their own backyard and be able to have hands-on interactions and activities that they can really dive into," said Alyse West, Community Engagement Strategist with the City & County of Denver.

Future Fest kicks off on April 26 with a parade around Civic Center Park at 11 a.m. There are Performing Arts Showcases, a Step Show Competition, a Business Pitch Competition, and Flag Football Clinics. Youth on Record will be performing on the main stage in the evening.

"We want to empower and inspire our youth while giving them the opportunity to just explore new opportunities, the City, and learn more about our agencies and what we do," said J.J. Williams, OHR Talent Acquisition Supervisor for the City & County of Denver.

In addition to the activities, 85 organizations and City agencies will have booths at Future Fest. Some of the organizations that will be on display at Future Fest include Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Cyber Qubits, and the Mobile Earth + Space Observatory. City agencies include Denver Parks and Recreation, Technology Services, and Denver Human Services.

"I want to make sure that they feel seen and celebrated. There's lots of opportunities where they get to showcase their talents in different competitions and different performance opportunities," West added.

Future Fest offers an opportunity for children to interact with the City's police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and 911 emergency communicators.

LINK: Future Fest

Future Fest is Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Civic Center Park.