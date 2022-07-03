Watch CBS News
Furry Friends Need Extra Special Care During Fourth of July

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

Fireworks are bursting all around the Denver metro area as crowds gear up for 4th of July celebrations, including the return of Independence Eve this year. 

Jess Cytron, Director of Shelter Behavior & Veterinary Services at Denver Dumb Friends League, says it's inevitable: Your pet's behavior will look different this holiday weekend.

"No matter how confident (owners') dogs are, and cats too, really any animal, big loud noises like fireworks can be really, really hard for animals to endure," said Cytron.

So, Cytron encourages, let your dog or cat find a spot indoors that feels secure. Don't take your furry friends along for outdoor events.

"Allowing them to make a choice that helps them feel safest is really best. A lot of dogs and cats can go in the bathtub or shower. And a lot of pet owners will coax them out of there but go ahead and let them hide."

You can take your dogs on a long, energetic walk early in the day to tire them out; plus, supplements like lavender can help ease anxiety. But if the nervousness persists, it's best to seek medical care.

"If the behavior lasts a long time after the fireworks have stopped, if they're not able to eat or drink for more than a day or so," Cytron explained. "The holiday can creep up, so actually having that conversation early with your veterinarian is going to be very beneficial."

