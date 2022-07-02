Music, food, fireworks: Independence Eve returning to downtown Denver

In less than 24 hours, Denver's Independence Eve celebration will kick off for the first time since 2019.

The Civic Center Conservancy is once again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver Sunday July 3. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

On Saturday, crews were in the middle of transitioning the park from hosting a Stanley Cup Parade and rally to hosting Independence Eve.

"Set up started yesterday. We can kind of feel the excitement in the air here in the park," said Eric Lazzari, Executive Director of the Civic Center Conservancy. "It's super great to have it back because we know Civic Center is at its best when it's filled with people, and this event fills the park like no other."

(credit: CBS)

On Saturday, crews put out fences and lined up chairs around the park, while others built the stage where five bands and the Colorado Symphony will perform.

The stage is set Saturday for the Independence Eve event on Sunday. (credit: Chris Ingram/Bighorn Aerial Services)

High above, atop of the Denver City and County Building, Scott Little and his coworkers with J&M Fireworks put their final touches on the accompanying fireworks show.

"Lots of patterns, lots of colors. There will be mines, there will be comets, there will be aerial stuff," Little said. 'We're hoping that it won't look anything like last year's show. It'll be a lot better."

(credit: CBS)

Before and during that show, there will be food trucks, bars, and water stations available to all patrons. This year, there will also be increased security measures, and the list of permitted and prohibited items is longer," Lazzari said.

Little by little, Independence Eve is coming back to life. All that's left are the people.

"It is about gathering together and building community, and this is the biggest night for that," Lazzari said.

(credit: CBS)

Anyone can stream the concert live at CBS News Colorado. You can watch it on Pluto TV on Channel 1025, or through any connected app. The stream begins at 5 p.m. with those fireworks expected about 9:30 p.m.

For anyone planning to attend, CBS News Colorado has also put together a page with everything you need to know before showing up.

(credit: CBS)