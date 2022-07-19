Watch CBS News
Frontier adds nonstop service to Houston from Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver-based Frontier Airlines added another nonstop flight from Denver. Passengers can now head to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport starting Sept. 7.

Fares will be $69 if purchased by July 26. Travel can be planned between Sept. 7 and Oct. 28.

"There is strong consumer demand for flights between these two destinations and consumers can now enjoy the convenience and affordability of Frontier's 'Low Fares Done Right,'"  said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 4:09 PM

