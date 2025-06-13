Free program prepares Colorado high school students to enter the workforce

Buzzing a drone through the halls of Horizon High School, students are gaining hands-on experience and skills to benefit them beyond graduation. In an adjacent classroom, incoming freshman Aksel Gangji is creating an entrepreneurial plan using mini figurines.

"I've learned a lot about different types of marketing and business and stuff like that in this class," Gangji said.

Fellow student and soon-to-be senior Dominick Sandoval helped mentor him throughout. "I'm the type of person that likes to talk to people no matter where they come from in their transition from middle to high school."

These courses are part of a statewide initiative and pilot program: the FutureForward Career and Technical Education Boot Camp.

"I think it's extremely important. Kids sometimes don't know where they fit in, and there's somebody there for them to see that," explained Jarrett Crockett, Horizon Dean of Students.

The free classes are made possible by Ednium, a group founded by education advocate and Denver Public Schools alumnus Richard Maez. Students can earn what's called "credentials of value" by completing the courses.

"Credentials of value are making sure that students are leaving with a certificate or other types of credentials. It's in addition to a diploma, pieces that allow one step further for our students to enter the workforce career-ready," said Maez.

"They're going away with something tangible, a skillset that's going to help them further along," said Crockett.

Gangji says it's certainly helped pique his interest in making plans beyond graduation. "It'd be cool to own a business, and I want to know more about their business and how it functions and stuff."

