Four suspects arrested, accused of soliciting sex from children in western Colorado

Four people have been arrested after a sting operation to identify people soliciting sex from minors in western Colorado.

Over a four-day period, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce worked to identify people who were soliciting sex from minors online. Between February 27 and March 2, the investigators found and arrested four suspects.

Max Jones, Jose Suarez-Tavera and Angella Garcia of Grand Junction and Clifton resident James Kellerby were booked into the Mesa County Detention Center.

(Left to right) James Kellerby, Max Jones, Angella Garcia and Jose Suarez-Tavera Mesa County Sheriff's Office

All four suspects are facing charges of criminal attempt and sex assault on a child. Kellerby, Garcia and Jones are also facing charges of internet luring of a child with the intent of sexual contact or exploitation. Additionally, the sheriff's department said Garcia and Kellerby are facing charges of enticement of a child and sexual assault-internet sexual exploitation of a child.

They said that no further information on the operation will be provided at this time.