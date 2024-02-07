Watch CBS News
Fort Collins police shoot suspect who allegedly threatened Colorado woman pushing children in stroller

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Fort Collins shot a suspect who was allegedly threatening a woman who was pushing two small children in a stroller. The call came in to police as a man who had dropped a gun, then picked it up and continued walking. 

This happened near the intersection of West Elizabeth Street and South Shields Street about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

When officers arrived, they found the man who still had the gun. Police said he was behaving in a threatening manner towards a woman who was pushing two small children in a stroller. 

Officers recognized the man as a wanted suspect with a felony warrant. According to police, the man refused commands to drop the gun. That's when one police officer fired a weapon and struck the suspect. 

The suspect was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive. It is unclear whether the man knew the woman or children. 

No officers were injured. The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. 

First published on February 7, 2024 / 4:38 PM MST

