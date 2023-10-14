Fort Collins police investigate fatal crash near South Lemay Avenue and East Harmony Road

Investigators with Fort Collins police announced Saturday that one person is dead after a serious crash that happened at the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Harmony Road.

According to authorities, officers responded to the crash at the intersection after being notified and located a "heavily damaged Mini Cooper that collided with a traffic light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection."

There were also reportedly a few good Samaritans working to help the driver after the crash. The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The officers and good Samaritans who responded and stopped for this crash did everything they could to try and rescue the driver. While the factors leading up to this crash are still under investigation, our thoughts are with the driver's family during this difficult time," said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Fort Collins police also reported that the "damage to the engine compartment was so severe that it had ignited a fire inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle."

Multiple officers used fire extinguishers to work on putting out the fire until Poudre Fire Authority arrived to the scene.

Westbound Harmony Road was reportedly closed from Wheaton Drive to Boardwalk Drive, and Lemay Avenue was closed in both directions from Wheaton Drive to Oakridge Drive for approximately four hours while authorities investigate the scene.

An investigation to this point has revealed that the Mini Cooper was travelling westbound on Harmony Road when it left the roadway and collided with the light pole. The vehicle was only occupied by the adult driver as authorities investigate the main factors of the collision, according to authorities.

Fort Collins police encourages anyone with additional information on the crash to contact Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.