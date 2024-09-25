Video shows Colorado ghost gun shootout that ended with suspect's death and Fort Collins officer wounded

Fort Collins Police Services has released video from a shootout in late July that resulted in one death and an officer injured. The Northern Colorado shooting took place on July 21 as many residents were out walking and golfing nearby.

Police initially received a 911 call reporting a BMW was involved in a single vehicle roll over crash west of Old Town.

As the dispatchers worked to get police on scene, the 911 caller told them she had just run away from the crashed vehicle.

"Sir, I left the scene because the guy got out of the car and has a very large gun," the woman who called 911 said.

In videos released by Fort Collins police, officers are seen being flagged down by witnesses who warn them of a man hiding behind a tree with a long gun.

"This call quickly unfolded. Our officers were responding thinking they were going to help someone who had been in a crash. Instead, they were met by someone who wanted to bring violence to our community," said Jeff Swoboda, chief of the agency.

Officers are seen in the video taking cover behind a police vehicle as the suspect opened fire. They return gunshots as the suspect then runs into a nearby graveyard.

Officers from Colorado State University joined the response, as did deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

One officer was injured by the gunfire, reportedly shot in the arm. He was rushed to the hospital by a fellow officer and is expected to return to work soon.

The suspect, later identified as Clayton Pierce, was ultimately gunned down by officers from multiple angles. He was placed in handcuffs and received CPR before being pronounced dead.

Officers recovered two ghost guns, one long gun and one pistol. Both were labeled as ghost guns after officers realized they did not have serial numbers.

Swoboda applauded his officers, and those from other agencies, for their dedication to confronting a dangerous situation.

"This call for service clearly illustrates the professionalism, the training and bravery of the officers of Fort Collins Police Services," Swoboda said.