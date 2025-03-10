Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after Northern Colorado shooting in Fort Collins that involved deputy

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Fort Collins involving a deputy.

It happened in Edora Park near Stuart Street, and authorities sent out a notice on social media at 2:19 p.m. asking for people to avoid the area. Crime tape could be seen blocking off an area of the park an hour after the shooting. Patrol vehicles from both the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Fort Collins police were parked at the scene. 

Officials from the sheriff's office said there was "no ongoing threat to the public" after the shooting.

