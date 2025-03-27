Several Northern Colorado track coaches terminated after violating school district policies, letter to parents and students says

Several coaches at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins have been removed from the track and field program, effective immediately. According to a notice given to parents and students and obtained by CBS News Colorado, multiple coaches were removed from their roles for violating Poudre School District policies.

The district did not tell parents, students or CBS News Colorado what specific policies were violated. The district also did not publicly release the names of the coaches who were terminated.

The district did confirm, however, that the coaches who were in violation of policy are no longer employed by the district in any capacity.

While Poudre School District would not provide the specifics behind the policy violations, they did say that no students were involved in the investigation.

"We know this news may come as a surprise, and we understand that your students may have questions or concerns. Our top priority is the wellbeing of our student-athletes," the district wrote in a letter to RMHS track athletes and parents. "We are actively working on a support plan to ensure their continued growth, training, and emotional support during this transition. If your student-athletes need additional support in light of this news, please encourage them to contact one of the Rocky Mountain High School counselors."

CBS Colorado has requested more information and an interview on what policy or policies were violated, which coaches were terminated and when the violations occurred. However, the district declined to provide further comment or interview for this report.

Fort Collins Police Services and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office both said there were no criminal investigations related to the coaches in question.