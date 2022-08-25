Watch CBS News
Local News

Beattie Elementary School placed on 'secure status' after bear spotted nearby in Fort Collins

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins had a curious visitor today, causing local police and wildlife officials to take safety measures near the school.

The school was placed on "secure status" after a bear was spotted nearby, according to Fort Collins Police.

"A resident called to report a bear near Beattie Elementary today," the department tweeted around 8:40 a.m. "The school was placed on secure status (doors locked, learning continued). You may see police presence as we work with [Colorado Parks and Wildlife] to relocate the wayward visitor to a more suitable learning environment for bears."

The department tweeted a picture of the bear that was sent to them by an area resident, as well as tips for being safe around bears and other wildlife:

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.