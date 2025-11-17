Active duty Fort Carson soldier arrested in Colorado, faces sexual exploitation of a child charges

A 38-year-old active duty soldier stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado has been arrested and charged with two felonies. That's according to arrest documents in El Paso County, which show Sgt. 1st Class Marquez Parker is facing two sexual exploitation of a child charges for distribution and possession.

Officers say they discovered more than 7,000 photos and videos across multiple devices. And he allegedly made attempts to meet up with a minor for sex.

Parker has made an initial appearance in court and is due in court again later this week.