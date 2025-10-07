Former University of Northern Colorado golf coach found guilty of inappropriately touching student

A former women's golf coach at the University of Northern Colorado was found guilty by a Weld County jury of inappropriately touching a college student in connection with a private golf lesson after he resigned from the school.

Benjamin Portie, 47, was convicted late last month on one count of unlawful sexual contact. The incident happened on Nov. 24, 2023, during a private golf lesson, prosecutors say.

Portie became the head coach of UNC's women's golf team during the 2017-2018 school year, but resigned in 2021. The victim in the case was a UNC student, but Portie was not employed by the school at the time of the incident.

During the lesson, Portie pressed up against the victim and touched her inappropriately multiple times, she told investigators.

"I meant what I said in my closing argument," Weld County Deputy District Attorney Erin Burhoe said in a statement on Tuesday. "This was a chance to say, enough is enough and we don't tolerate that type of behavior in Weld County. We'll continue holding people accountable for unlawful sexual contact."

Former University of Northern Colorado golf coach Benjamin Portie is seen in an undated portrait from the university. He worked at the school from 2017 to 2021. University of Northern Colorado

Websites for the University of Colorado, Colorado School of Mines, and Metropolitan State University of Denver all show he worked as a golf coach at those schools before his time at UNC. A spokesperson for UNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Portie was never taken into custody, prosecutors say; court records show he was given a court summons in January 2024. He pleaded not guilty. His attorney, when reached by phone on Tuesday, declined to comment on the case.

Portie is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.