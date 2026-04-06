Former police officer in Denver metro area indicted for sex crimes

A former police officer in the Denver metro area has been indicted for multiple sex crimes related to incidents last January.

The Parker Police Department said former Sgt. Troy Brienzo has been formally charged with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, one count of unlawful sexual contact, and four counts of official misconduct. The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 7, after which Brienzo was placed on administrative leave.

Sgt. Troy Brienzo recognized by the CCV Rotary Club of Parker in May 2025 Parker Police Department

Brienzo resigned from his position on Feb. 13.

The investigation was turned over to an outside agency, which filed the case with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. A grand jury returned an indictment on April 3.

The PPD said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

"We recognize the seriousness of these charges and remain committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the trust of the Parker community. As this is now an active criminal case, no further details will be released at this time," the department said in a press release.