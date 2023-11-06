Former Loveland police officer Dylan Miller fired, charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in Northern Colorado

Former Loveland police officer charged with sexual assault of teen girl

A former police officer in Northern Colorado has been fired and charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Dylan Miller was identified as the suspect by Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran at a news conference Monday.

"When a member of our department is accused of violating the law, I will act swiftly," Doran said.

Dylan Miller Loveland Police

The department was contacted Monday, Oct. 23, by a 15-year-old girl's family about the alleged assault. They say it happened at North Lake Park this past summer. Investigators said Miller, who was on duty at the time, stopped a car earlier that night that the alleged victim was in. He then saw her at the park later that night, approached her and allegedly told her to come into a dark area of the park.

Loveland PD requested that the Larimer County Sheriff's Office conduct the investigation.

As a result of interviews with the alleged victim, the department fired Miller on Monday.

Miller, 28, faces six charges; first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault on a child from a person in a position of trust, sexual assault -- all felonies -- and first-degree official misconduct and official oppression, both misdemeanors.

"Our community deserves transparency and accountability," Doran said.

Larmier County Sheriff John Feyen said his respect for the alleged victim's courage in coming forward is "beyond measure."

Feyen said there could be more victims and asked anyone with information about this case or others involving Miller to come forward.

If convicted of any of the felonies, Miller would lose his police certification and be prohibited from serving as a law enforcement officer in Colorado. He's currently being held in the Larimer County Jail.