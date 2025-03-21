Watch CBS News
Former East High School dean shot by student two years ago files suit against Denver Public Schools

By Anna Alejo

As the two year mark approaches of an on-campus shooting that rocked Denver Public Schools, a high school dean injured by gunfire is suing DPS, East High and an administrator.

Former East dean Wayne Mason was shot twice in the chest at "point-blank range" by the student who also shot dean Eric Sinclair multiple times. Both men survived. The 17-year-old student fled the campus and took his own life that same day, March 22, 2023.

The suit alleges that Shawn Anderson, then serving as assistant principal, DPS, and East High "provided inadequate training and policies/protocols on student searches and building access control."  It also states, "DPS removed school resource officers from DPS and required East High School staff to create Safety Plans and perform student searches."

It further alleges that upper-level East High School administrators and Denver Public Schools knew the student shooter had an affinity for guns and ammunition.  

Mason's attorney Dan Caplis said, "Mr. Mason wants to ensure this never happens to anyone else. This lawsuit will make everyone safer by getting the full truth to the public, and by holding the officials who undermined school safety fully accountable."

Mason is seeking damages for "medical expenses, loss of wages, physical, and mental pain and suffering."

Denver Public Schools declined to comment on the lawsuit.

