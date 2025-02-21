Former Colorado teacher arrested, accused of kidnapping

A former Colorado teacher accused of kidnapping was arrested in Douglas County on Thursday.

Authorities arrested Tera Johnson-Swartz, a former teacher at STEM School Highlands Ranch, on Feb. 20. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said she is being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility and is facing charges of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The case remains under investigation. The sheriff's department asked that anyone who may have information on the case contact Detective Randy Allen at rallen@dcsheriff.net.