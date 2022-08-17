Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar not selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will have to wait another year to hear his name called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced on Wednesday that Gradishar was not selected as one of the senior candidates. The 3 senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 04: Former Denver Bronco Randy Gradishar at the Jordan Vineyard & Winery Gather In The Garden Top Chef Dinner & Auction 50th Anniversary benefiting Clayton Early Learning at Governors Residence Gardens on June 04, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Gradishar played for the Broncos from 19074-83. He was the leader of the "Orange Crush" defense that eventually led Denver to it's first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

DENVER, CO - CIRCA 1983: Randy Gradishar #53 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball during an NFL football game circa 1983 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 1974-83. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

During his 10-year career, Gradishar was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year once and was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He totaled over 2-thousand tackles in his 10 seasons which still stands as a franchise record and may never be broken.

Two former Broncos coaches, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves are finalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class.