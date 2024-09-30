Former Aurora police officer pleads guilty after assaulting disabled Colorado woman

A former Aurora police officer has pleaded guilty in the case where he assaulted a disabled woman. Douglas Harroun pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

He was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records. As part of the plea agreement, the other two charges, second-degree assault and attempt to influence a public servant, were dismissed.

Arapahoe County

Harroun submitted his resignation to the Aurora Police Department on Jan. 30, 2023, amid the investigation of actions against an at-risk adult, APD confirmed with CBS News Colorado.

Arapahoe County deputies responded to the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora where witnesses told deputies they observed someone punching a 49-year-old woman several times in the head and face. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Harroun was off duty at the time and identified as the suspect.

Harroun is also facing charges in a separate case where he has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. That case is scheduled for a jury trial in November.