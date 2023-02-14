Douglas Harroun resigns from Aurora Police Department after being accused of beating a disabled woman

A now former Colorado police officer resigned from his duties after he was accused of beating up a physically disabled woman while he was off duty.

Former Aurora Officer Douglas Harroun, 32, submitted his resignation to Aurora Police Department on Jan. 30 amid investigation of actions against an at-risk adult, APD confirmed with CBS News Colorado on Tuesday.

Back in January, Arapahoe County deputies responded to the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed someone punching a 49-year-old woman several times in the head and face. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Harroun was off duty at the time and identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into Arapahoe County jail.

Harroun faces charges for second-degree assault and third-degree assault as well as attempt to influence a public servant.

