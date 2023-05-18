Watch CBS News
Former Aurora Police Officer Eduardo Landeros facing vehicular homicide charges for deadly crash

Former Aurora Police Officer Eduardo Landeros, who was involved in a fatal collision in March, has been charged in connection with that crash. Landeros also resigned from the Aurora Police Department the day before he was scheduled for an internal affairs interview, according to Aurora police administrators.

Landeros was responding to a burglary call on the 2300 Block of South Blackhawk Street on March 4 when his department-issued Chevy Tahoe struck a Toyota Corolla driven by Elias Hans Anderson, 44, of Aurora. Anderson died in the crash.

Landeros was also severely injured in the crash, which was investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. CSP said after the crash that the officer was not using his lights or sirens.

He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

Landeros had been with the Aurora Police Department since February 2022.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 3:39 PM

