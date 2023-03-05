Driver killed in collision with police car may have been under the influence, police say

Saturday night in Aurora what started off as a normal call out for one Aurora police officer ended in tragedy. Shortly after 8 p.m., dispatch received a call about a reported break-in at a residence located inside a complex.

At 8:20 p.m., an officer was headed north on Chambers Road on their way to the call when Colorado State Patrol says a car heading eastbound on East Bates Avenue ran a stop sign and collided with the police cruiser.

"The officer called out over the radio that he had been hit by another vehicle that the patrol car rolled over and the officer was trapped in the car," said Interim Aurora Police Chief, Art Acevedo.

Firefighters, ambulances and police responded to the crash and rescued the officer from the flipped cruiser and took both drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.

"I would ask the community please pray for the involved officer," he said.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla that hit the police cruiser was a 44-year-old Aurora man. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but died shortly after arriving.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the collision and suspects the man who was driving the Corolla was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that excessive speed was a factor in the collision. CSP also said the officer was not using his lights or sirens.

Regardless, Interim Aurora Police Chief, Art Acevedo asks the community to pray for the deceased driver and his family.

"My heart goes out to the family of the deceased gentleman here. Just a horrible horrible night tonight," he said.