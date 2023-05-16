Aurora police officer in deadly crash resigns before internal affairs interview

Aurora Police Officer Eduardo Landeros, who was involved in a fatal collision in March, resigned from the Aurora Police Department the day before he was scheduled for an internal affairs interview, according to Aurora police administrators.

Responding to an inquiry from CBS News Colorado, the department's public information officer Joe Moylan said, "Landeros was subsequently scheduled for an internal affairs interview on April 26, 2023, but resigned from APD effective April 25, 2023."

Landeros was responding to a burglary call on the 2300 Block of South Blackhawk Street on March 4 when his department-issued Chevy Tahoe struck a Toyota Corolla driven by Elias Hans Anderson, 44, of Aurora. Anderson died in the crash.

CBS

Landeros was also severely injured in the crash, which was investigated by the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said after the crash that the officer was not using his lights or sirens.

He had been with the Aurora Police Department since February of 2022.

Aurora police say the Colorado State Patrol recently submitted their investigation to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which will now decide if criminal charges are warranted.