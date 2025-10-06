Government shutdown fears have Colorado food banks bracing for potential new visitors

It's becoming a challenge for a food pantry in the Denver area to stay open

At Integrated Family Community Services, or IFCS, in Littleton, there's a small window on Monday afternoon to shop at their market. Peppers and cucumbers are available at the food bank, but there's a lot of empty space on the shelves. It's been this way since the pandemic, said Executive Director Sandra Blythe-Perry, and it doesn't feel like it's going to let up anytime soon.

"We need help so that we can keep the doors open," Blythe-Perry told CBS Colorado. "I am just clawing and scraping to find funding anywhere I can."

A lot of the nonprofit world was upended during the pandemic, in which massive amounts of money were made available to help the general public. But once the funding dried up, food banks and other nonprofits became increasingly reliant on outside funding sources. At IFCS, Blythe-Perry explained, roughly 95% of food that came in pre-pandemic was donated. Now, 95% of the food is purchased through partner organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies, with the funding made possible by an army of donors, big and small.

But as economic uncertainties mount, a tougher job market takes hold and prices continue to rise, the IFCS Market is becoming a busier and busier place.

"Prior to the pandemic, we would serve about 100 individuals per month," said Blythe-Perry. "After the pandemic through now we're seeing about 1,000 individuals per month. It is insane."

With a government shutdown underway, food banks are potentially bracing further as possible furloughs or worse could lead to more people becoming food insecure.

"We anticipate that government workers or work for the government will come seek help here," added Blythe-Perry. "This is what IFCS does. We are going to try and tackle any crisis that comes our way."

There's continued hope for IFCS and other food banks as donors continue to help buoy programs like the market.

"We're able to find money where we can, so this enables me to keep the doors open here," said Blythe-Perry.

As they continue to work and try to help out the southern Jefferson County community any way they can.