Denver's Epworth Foundation scales back Daddy Bruce holiday tradition as food bank struggles to keep up with demand

November is typically the busiest time of year for food banks and pantries. But this year, the need is far greater than usual.

With federal food assistance programs in flux, including a lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits affecting 42 million Americans, pantries across the country are facing unprecedented demand. The strain is especially felt at The Epworth Foundation in Denver, where organizers say the number of families seeking help has more than tripled.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the foundation opens its modest pantry to provide meals and essentials to families in need. What used to be 30 families per day has grown to 100.

"100 is a lot for us," said Kerene Souverain, executive assistant at the foundation. "We're a smaller food bank ... but we make a huge impact everywhere we go."

That impact is especially visible during the holidays. For decades, The Epworth Foundation has honored the legacy of late Denver philanthropist Daddy Bruce Randolph by hosting the "Daddy Bruce Feed-a-Family" event. It's a longstanding tradition that provides Thanksgiving meals to thousands.

CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann interviews Kerene Souverain of the Epworth Foundation. CBS

"For the first time, we had to drop to 2,500 families," Souverain said. "We typically feed 5,000 plus."

It's a difficult decision, but organizers say they're focused on sustaining support beyond the holidays.

"We have families in need not just for Thanksgiving, but throughout the year," Souverain said. "We trust that God will definitely provide a way."

The Epworth Foundation is seeking volunteers, sponsors, and donations to continue its mission. More information is available at epworthfoundation.org.